Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Marshall University president announces he’s stepping down
Independent autopsy says Andrew Brown Jr. was shot 5 times by deputies
Video
‘We lost count after 800’: Migrating birds overrun California home
Video
Woman charged in crash that killed NYPD officer livestreamed herself drinking hours before
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Results released for Morgantown municipal election
Top Stories
Mon Health speaks to Fairmont City Council over new hospital facilities
Video
Voters head to the polls for Morgantown Municipal Election
Video
WVU election expert weighs in on West Virginia losing a congressional seat
Video
Preview: Clarksburg June General Election
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Duff Street UMC hosts rummage sale for good cause
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mother’s Day Photo Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Indy 500
Simon says sweep: Pagenaud wins Indy 500
LIVE BLOG: 103rd Indianapolis 500
Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis walks Indy 500 red carpet
Video
4-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt: ‘The race is won in the last 50 laps’
Video
Driver Scott Dixon on approach to 103rd Indy 500
Video
More Indy 500 Headlines
Owner Sam Schmidt on importance of winning Indy 500
Video
IMS from vantage point of official flagman
Video
The people behind the famous bottle of milk at Indy 500
Video
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
Driver Ed Jones on pre-race ritual, planning for weather
Video
Spencer Pigot: ‘It takes perfect execution to have a chance at winning this race’
Video
WISH-TV driver analyst Graham Rahal on 103rd Indy 500
Video
90-year-old yellow shirt working 50th Indy 500 at IMS
Video
Indy’s own Ed Carpenter in second spot in 103rd running of Indy 500
Video
Race fans show off their fashion at the 103rd Indy 500
Video
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WV Gov. Justice announces $100 savings bonds for 16-35 year-olds who get COVID vaccines, 162 deaths misreported
Video
Results released for Morgantown municipal election
9th member of 17 person Morgantown drug ring pleads guilty
WVU election expert weighs in on West Virginia losing a congressional seat
Video
Mother of Convicted Killer in Skylar Neese Case Seeks Judgment
Live: Judge hearing arguments, could order release of bodycam footage in Andrew Brown Jr. case Wednesday
Live
Mon Health speaks to Fairmont City Council over new hospital facilities
Video
2 people charged for having children in a vehicle while firing shots at Marion County residence
2-vehicle accident in Clarksburg results in single patient being transported to the hospital
Colebank, Helmick lead Tucker County girls to first state tournament victory since 2018
Video