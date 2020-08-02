Interactive High School Football preview

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 12 SportsZone is giving you the opportunity to cast a vote for which high school teams will be in the top of their respective class this upcoming football season.

Viewers will be able to vote for which teams they believe will sit atop Class A, AA, and AAA this season.

Another poll gives viewers the chance to vote for who they think will be the top players on the gridiron in the region.

Voting will open Monday and close Friday at noon. You’ll be able to vote right here on our website and results will be announced on Friday inside the 12 SportsZone.