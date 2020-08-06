Interactive HS Football: Complete set of polls to vote on

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Voting for our “Interactive HS Football” series closes as noon on Friday.

Don’t miss your chance to vote on all of our preseason high school football polls.

In Single-A, we asked which of the teams that made the playoffs last year would have the best record this season, and which team that missed out on the postseason is a dark horse in the playoff chase in 2020.

We asked the same questions in Double-A, as well.

In Triple-A, we asked how Bridgeport will do in its first season back in the class, and which of the other four local Class AAA schools is most likely to finish the season above .500 this year.

We also are asking fans to vote for which player they think will be the best in the region this season.

Fans can find all of those polls by clicking on the links above, or by clicking on the Sports tab on our website. Links to all four sets of polls to vote on will also be listed below.

Single-A polls: https://www.wboy.com/sports/interactive-hs-football-single-a/

Double-A polls: https://www.wboy.com/sports/interactive-hs-football-double-a/

Triple-A polls: https://www.wboy.com/sports/interactive-hs-football-triple-a/

Top player poll: https://www.wboy.com/sports/interactive-hs-football-top-player-in-ncwv/