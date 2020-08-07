Interactive HS Football: Results are in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The votes have been counted and the results are in for our “Interactive HS Football” series.

Nearly 2,500 votes were counted between the seven polls, asking for the top teams in Single-A and Double-A, the top player in the region, and how local Triple-A clubs will do, as well.

Below are the results for each poll.

SINGLE-A

Which Single-A team in our region will have the best record?

The Doddridge County Bulldogs have been voted to continue their reign as the top team, locally, in Single-A. The Bulldogs received 45.3 percent of the votes.

Ritchie County was only 23 votes behind Doddridge County for first place in the class, but there was a significant drop off after that. Tygarts Valley and South Harrison each received around five percent of the votes.

Which Single-A team is a dark horse to make the postseason?

Ryan Wilson’s Clay-Battelle Cee Bees were the top vote getter in this poll. Clay-Battelle earned just over 45 percent of the votes. The Cee Bees went 6-4 last year, but didn’t qualify for the postseason.

Gilmer County (26.9%) received the second-most votes, with Webster County (14.9%), Tucker County (8.2%), and Trinity (4.8%) rounding out the rest of the votes.

DOUBLE-A

Which Double-A team in our region will have the best record?

Fairmont Senior was the runaway winner in this poll. The Polar Bears received nearly 53 percent of the votes that came in. Fairmont Senior has made it to at least the Double-A semi-finals in each of the past three seasons.

North Marion came in second place in this poll, with 13.2 percent of the votes. Robert C. Byrd (12%) was the only other team to get more than ten percent.

Liberty (9.5%), and Lewis County (7.1%) came in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Which Double-A team is a dark horse to make the postseason?

No team in the area received more votes than the Lincoln Cougars, who have been picked as the Double-A dark horse in the region. Rob Hawkins’ club received 76.8 percent of the votes in the poll.

The next-closest team was East Fairmont (13.6%), followed by Grafton (4.1%), Elkins (3.9%) and Philip Barbour (1.7%).

TRIPLE-A

How will Bridgeport do in its first season in Triple-A?

The defending Double-A state champs are expected to make the playoffs once again this year, according to the fans.

But those that voted don’t have the Indians making it back to Wheeling Island Stadium.

In fact, voters say it’s more likely that Bridgeport will either have a losing season (13.2%) or only go .500 (12.3%), than they are to appear in the Triple-A title game (10.5%)

A playoff game for the Indians would make it 28 straight postseason appearances for John Cole’s club.

Which Triple-A team that was below .500 last year is most likely to finish this season with a winning record?

Fans are expecting the Sean Biser era to get off to a good start in Morgantown. As the Mohigans have been selected as the Triple-A team that is most likely to have a winning record this year.

Morgantown received just under 60 percent of the votes that were cast.

University (20.3%) received the second-most votes, while Preston (12.7%) and Buckhannon-Upshur (7.6%) received the remaining votes.

TOP PLAYER

Nearly 1,000 votes poured in in less than 24 hours from fans on who they think will be the top player in the region this fall.

And with nearly 34 percent of the votes, Lewis County running back Marshall Hobbs is expected to be the best local player in 2020.

Hobbs was a second-team all-state selection at the running back position in 2019, and will look to lead the Minutemen back to the postseason once again this season.

Hobbs beat out Morgantown’s Caden Biser (23.7%), Reese Burnside (16.5%) and Jeremiah King (13%), among others, for the distinction.