Interactive HS Football: Single-A

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The start of the high school football season is just two weeks away.

With that in mind, we wanted to give fans the opportunity to let us know how they think the 2020 high school football season will play out.

For each classification, we will have two polls for fans to weigh-in on. We will also be asking who fans think will be the best player in the region this year.

We begin in Single-A, a classification that saw four teams from our region qualify for the postseason in 2019.

That included the Doddridge County Bulldogs, who put together their second-straight undefeated regular season, and made it to the Single-A state title game.

Fans can vote in both of the Class A polls below. Polls close on Friday at noon, with results being revealed Friday night in the 12 SportsZone.

Which Single-A team in our region will finish with the best record?

Doddridge County: The Bulldogs have played to a 25-2 record over the past two seasons, with a pair of trips to the Single-A semi-finals, and making it to Wheeling Island Stadium for the first time last season. Doddridge County graduated a slew of talent, and will be reloading this season. The Bulldogs look to be led, offensively, by senior running back Reese Burnside, and will be ushering in a new starting quarterback.

Ritchie County: Ritchie County, like all teams, graduated important senior members after the completion of last season, but the Rebels also bring back a lot of talent. Most notably among the group of returning players are senior Tre Moss, junior Gus Morrison and sophomore Ethan Haught. Rick Haught’s club was just a few plays away from making it to the state semi-finals in 2019, and will look to make a playoff run again this year.

South Harrison: The Hawks returned to the postseason last year after a one-year absence, going 6-4 in the regular season. Chris Underwood had a senior-laden group a season ago, and will be calling on a new group of players to lead the way on the field this fall.

Tygarts Valley: Rodney Bright was very positive when we spoke with him earlier this summer about his team. Bright’s son, Joshua, enters his senior season, and all but five players return from last season. In fact, last year’s trip to the playoffs was the first postseason appearance for the Bulldogs since 2005, and only the fifth all-time. This year, TVHS will look to make school history, and go to the postseason two years in a row.

Which Single-A team is a dark horse to make the postseason?

Clay-Battelle: The Cee Bees went 6-4 last season, which was a one-win improvement over the previous year. But Ryan Wilson feels good about his team heading into this year. Despite graduating 10 seniors from last season’s roster, Wilson is confident in the skill players he has, and is pleased with his offensive and defensive lines. Clay-Battelle is searching for its first playoff berth since 2014.

Gilmer County: The Titans have finished with a 3-7 record each of the last three seasons. All three wins came at home in 2019. Thomas Cogar had a young roster last year that got experience, and will once again have Ean Hamrick under center. Other notable returning players include Avery Chapman and Zane Cogar.

Trinity Christian: Trinity Christian is back for its second-straight season on the gridiron. Now under the command of Chris Simpson, the Warriors will look to improve on last year’s return to the football field. TCHS started the year 2-0, but didn’t win a game the rest of the season. But the hope in Morgantown is that having last season’s experience, and adding more talent over the offseason, that Trinity Christian can take the necessary steps forward in 2020.

Tucker County: The Mountain Lions are looking for a turnaround this year after going winless in 2019. Tucker County will usher in a new quarterback, and will be replacing three members of its offensive and defensive lines. Tucker County will play half of its season against teams who made the postseason last year.

Webster County: Webster County went 4-6 last year, ending a two-year stretch of making the postseason. Rodney Tenney enters his third season in charge of the Highlanders. Seven seniors, including Reece Nutter and Dawson Tharp, graduated in the offseason.