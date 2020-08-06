Interactive HS Football: Top Player in NCWV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia is rich with football talent, which is the focus of today’s “Interactive HS Football” series poll: Who will be the best player in the region this year?

We have picked six players for fans to vote for, however, if another player seems worthy of being recognized, they can be written in on the poll.

Cast your vote below:

Caden Biser: The son of Morgantown High School head coach, Sean Biser, followed his father from Keyser to Morgantown for his senior season. Biser was an integral part of the Golden Tornado’s 10-2 season last year, as a running back, linebacker and a returner. Biser’s exact role with the Mohigans is yet to be seen, though he figures to be an important part in what many in the “University City” hope to be a turn around for the MHS football program. The rising senior was a Special Honorable Mention all-state player a year ago.

Reese Burnside: No player on our list has bigger shoes to fill than Reese Burnside. The rising senior is tasked with replacing Doddridge County standout Hunter America. Burnside filled in for America at times last year, and was successful when he did. But Burnside will now be getting the majority of the attention from opposing defenses. Burnside ran for just shy of 900 yards and 13 touchdowns last year for the Bulldogs.

Marshall Hobbs: Lewis County’s Marshall Hobbs was a second-team all-state selection in 2019. Hobbs ran for more than 1200 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior season, averaging 6.3 yards per carry for the Minutemen. Hobbs’ success will be key if the Minutemen want to have the same type of success in 2020 has they had a season ago.

Jeremiah King: “Mr. 400”, Jeremiah King, broke the Robert C. Byrd single-game rushing record in back-to-back weeks last season. King ran for more than 2,000 yards as a sophomore, and did so while battling some nagging injuries down the back stretch of the season. He returns healthy and ready to go for his junior season. King will once again be carrying the load for a Flying Eagles team that is looking to get back to the postseason.

Gage Michael: After an impressive junior season that earned him a spot on the first-team all-state list, and the Kent State football team, Gage Michael is back for his senior campaign. The Polar Bears will be without many familiar names and faces, but Michael does have solid weapons to throw to. Of course, Michael can get the job done with his legs, too. The dual-threat quarterback completed 58.6% of his passes for 2,390 yards and 27 touchdowns, while running for an additional 1,553 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Tre Moss: Ritchie County’s Tre Moss was a second-team all-state selection a year ago, and returns to help lead a Rebels team that is once again expected to do big things in 2020. Moss is one of a number of key returners for the Rebels. He rushed for over 1600 yards and 18 touchdowns in his junior season, averaging just shy of 140 yards per game. If Moss can help lead Ritchie County to the Single-A semi-finals, it will be the farthest in the playoffs the Rebels have gone since 1994 — nearly a full decade before Moss was born.

Voting closes for all of our “Interactive HS Football” polls at noon on Friday.

