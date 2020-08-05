Interactive HS football: Triple-A

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Interactive high school football continues with class Triple-A.

On Monday, Ryan Decker and Abbie Backenstoe gave you their picks on what team in Single-A will have the best record and who their dark horse picks are. They continued Tuesday with Double-A and now Triple-A takes the floor.

Last year only one team in our region made it to the post season. Preston High suffered a loss in the first round of the playoffs against Martinsburg High School, the defending Triple-A State Champions.

But class Triple-A sees a new member, Bridgeport. The Indians dominated class Double-A last season, taking home the title at Wheeling Island Stadium. But how will this team, who lost a number of talented players to graduation, do in its new class?

How will Bridgeport do in its first season in Triple-A?

Bridgeport: Because of the re-classifications, Bridgeport High School was moved up to class Triple-A starting this fall. The Indians won the 2019 Double-A State Championship to cap off their Double-A stint. John Cole’s crew lost several star players to graduation including star running back, First Team All-State linebacker and Harvard Football commit Carson Winkie. In addition to Winkie, the Indians graduate First Team All-State linebacker Trey Pancake and offensive lineman Devin Hill and Second Team All-State defensive lineman Michael Watkins and utility player Devin Vandergrift.

Which Triple-A team that was below .500 last year is most likely to finish this season with a winning record?

Buckhannon-Upshur: The Buccaneers faced a tough losing season last year recording only one win over Philip Barbour. BU struggled offensively, scoring under double-digits in four of its games. Duane Stoeckle has a young group in the 2020 season and focused on the basics during the three-week period in preparation for the season. The Bucs also lost its QB1 and Glenville State Football commit Ryan Strader to graduation. So, the Bucs will have to find another starter under center.

Morgantown: MHS has seen a lot of “new” in the off season including a new head coach and a new turf field. Former Keyser High School head man, Sean Biser, will now lead the Mohigans. With him, comes his son and All-State honorable mention running back, Caden Biser. Coach Biser puts a lot of emphasis on the weight room and is installing many philosophies that he brought from Keyser in this MHS program. The Mohigans lose First Team All-State receiver and WVU walk-on Preston Fox as well as Second Team-All State lineman and Kent State commit Marcellus Marshall. MHS does return two standouts in fullback Deondre Crudup, kicker/ punter John McConnell (Marshall commit) and linebacker Cam Rice who all show potential to lead the Mohigans.

University: UHS again is a young-team. But head coach John Kelley said they bring a lot of experience into this season. The Hawks picked up three wins last season and will face seven of the same opponents as last year this upcoming season. UHS graduated Second Team All-State linebacker Logan Raber.

Preston: The Knights are the only Triple-A team to make the playoffs last season. Preston went 4-7 last season, collecting a loss against Martinsburg in the first round of the playoffs. The Knights return their QB1 Trevor Thomas who steps into his junior season. Jonathon Tennant and company kick off their season against North Marion on Sept. 4.