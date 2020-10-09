Iquinto scores a hat trick, Mohigans shut out Generals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown High School girls soccer team shut out Winfield at Pony Lewis Field on Thursday night.

The Mohigans started hot, Michaela August crossed the ball to Anna Iquinto who one-touched it into the back of the net to put MHS up 1-0.

Then, Alyssa Weaver sent a through ball to Iquinto who scored again to put the Mohigans up 2-0 into halftime.

Iquinto would find the the back of the net again to complete a hat trick.

Ashley Weaver and Kinslee Watkins both scored goals in the second half to give Morgantown a 5-0 lead.

The Mohigans defeated Winfield 5-0, the final score.

