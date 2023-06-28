Morgantown, W.Va.— Irene Riggs has officially won her sixth Gatorade player of the year. While this Morgantown graduate already has three to her name for cross country, she now has added her third to the collection for track and field.

This award represent athletic excellence, the highest standards of academic excellence and great character.

Riggs competed in the 1600 and the 3200 events in the Girls AAA State Meet this past season and made it look like it was not even a competition. Riggs also earned the high point award at the State Meet.

She will be competing in rack and field and cross country at Stanford University in the fall.