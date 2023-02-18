BATHURST, AUSTRALIA – There’s no doubt that Morgantown’s Irene Riggs is among the best cross country runners in the area, state and country. Early Saturday morning, She tried to prove that she’s among some of the best in the world.

Riggs took part in the U20 World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia as a result of her finishing first in the U.S. Championships. The reigning Gatorade National Runner of the Year finished 12th out of 50 top female competitors from around the world with a final time of 22:03.

Not only did Riggs see individual success, but she also helped lead the United States to a bronze medal finish. This happened to also mark the first year the U.S. finished with a team medal in the competition.

Riggs will start her final track and field season with the Mohigans in a few weeks. Between Riggs running in Australia and her twin sister dominating in the WVSSAC state swim meet, some will say the Riggs household had a very successful past few days in athletics.