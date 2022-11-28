CARY, N.C. (WBOY) – Irene Riggs simply cannot be stopped.

The Morgantown High senior runner continues her record-smashing final year of high school, and she may have outdone herself again on Saturday.

Competing at the Nike Southeast Regionals in Cary, North Carolina, Riggs not only shattered the course-best time but posted the second-fastest high school girls 5K run time ever recorded.

With her finishing time of 16:02.1, Riggs topped the rest of the field by over a minute and beat the course record at WakeMed Athletic Complex by over 20 seconds.

That previous mark was set in 2019 by Katelyn Tuohy, the 2022 NCAA Division I Cross Country national champion from North Carolina State.

The three-time West Virginia state champion advances to Nike Cross Nationals as an individual after her Morgantown High team posted a third-place finish in the team standings.

Riggs will compete at Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon on December 3.