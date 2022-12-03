PORTLAND, OR (WBOY) – North central West Virginia is now home to a national champion.

Following up her record-smashing performance at Nike Southeast Regionals last week, Morgantown senior Irene Riggs dominated the field at Nike Cross Nationals on Saturday en route to the win.

Riggs posted a time of 16:40, 14 seconds better than anyone else in the race, to stake her claim as the best distance runner in the nation.

That closes her high school cross country career with three state championships, a regional title and national title.

Irene Riggs is set to complete her high school track career in the spring before heading to Stanford to begin running in college next fall.