CLARKSBURG W.Va – For the Notre Dame baseball team, as soon as the winning run scored on Tyler Marra’s walk-off single to knock off Tygarts Valley in the sectional championship, he celebration was on.

However, with a regional opponent in Moorefield that’s claimed a couple of state championships of their own recently, Irish coach Trenton Lehasky knows his team will have to pivot quickly if it wants to make a trip to Charleston.

“That was a magical night so we’re going to put that in the back pocket and say that it was something incredible that we were a part of,” he said, “Something we always will remember but once you start Monday, it’s on to the next so its going to be a good memory but we’ll relive that once we get through regionals. So hopefully we get another magical situation, get a couple more plaques and be off down to states.”

Notre Dame will host games one and three of its regional series with Moorefield and can clinch a berth in the state tournament by taking two out of three from the Yellowjackets.