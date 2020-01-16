Irish take care of business against the Bulldogs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – No. 10 Notre Dame picked up a 64-46 victory over Tygarts Valley at home Wednesday night.

This one was dominated by the Irish all game long as they held a 35-14 lead at the halftime break.

Jaidyn West led Notre Dame with 12 points in the victory.

Nine players scored for the Irish, as they rested their starters for most of the second half.

Tygarts Valley’s Logan George picked up his 500th rebound in the loss.

Notre Dame returns to action Friday as they take on a solid Tug Valley squad.