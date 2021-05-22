Irish win big over Lumberjacks

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame recorded a 22-0 win over Valley Wetzel on Saturday afternoon.

In this game, it seemed the Irish didn’t need any luck. They shut out Valley Wetzel quickly, in five innings, in fact.

The Irish scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead. They doubled that score in the second inning to lead 14-0. After adding six more runs in the bottom of the third inning, that’s all the Irish needed for the win.

Santino Earl pitched five innings for the Irish and struck out nine. Gene Hutchinson, Tyler Marra and Anthony Rodgers each had two RBI on the afternoon. Gabe Lopez led the Irish with four hits.