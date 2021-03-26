“It was a big goal of mine”: Paige Humble reacts to reaching 1,000 career points

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport senior girls basketball forward, Paige Humble, reached a big career milestone earlier this week.

Humble needed just nine points to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career on Tuesday, as the Lady Indians returned to action from a pause due to COVID-19 protocols.

She scored Bridgeport’s first nine points of the game, reaching that career mark in the first quarter.

Humble, a Glenville State commit, spoke with 12 Sports on Friday about reaching 1,000 points in her high school career.

“It was a big goal of mine. I honestly didn’t really come into high school thinking I was going to get it. I was just kind of told, ‘You’re about to get your 1,000th.’ And I was like, ‘Oh snap. OK,'” said Humble. “I knew I needed nine (points). I kind of told everybody, I was like I’m going to come in and get nine for the first quarter. I was ready for it for sure.”

Not only did humble reach 1,000 career points, but she did so on Senior Night on Tuesday.

The Indians return to action Saturday against Morgantown.