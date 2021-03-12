“It’s definitely more of an honor this year,” Kim Stephens on Pioneers NCAA Tournament appearance

COLUMBUS, OH. – The Glenville State women’s basketball team preps for its NCAA Tournament regional game scheduled for Saturday night.

The Pioneers, a two seed, got a bye in the first round so they are set to take on Tiffin after the Dragons beat Kentucky Wesleyan on Friday night.

Glenville State has never seen Tiffin before, but have seen conference member Ohio Dominican as an opponent in the past so they are familiar with the Great Midwest Atlantic Conference.

“We’ve never played them. They’ve never seen us. So it’s really nice this time of year after you’ve played teams two or three times to get a new opponent so we’re excited for that,” Pioneers head coach Kim Stephens said.

This isn’t the Pioneers’ first time at the big dance. In Face, its their fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. But this year is a little more meaningful to Kim Stephens’ crew.

“Last year the region was canceled and so they never actually got to experience it. And then the year before we got to host so we were at home so they never have gotten to travel anywhere to go to the NCAA Tournament. We’re here in Columbus, we’re at a great convention center so there’s good signage, it really does feel like a big deal.” Stephens said.

Stephens’ Pioneers fell short in the Mountain East Conference Championship to Charleston earlier this month.

“We started to click a little bit for a couple games in the conference tournament. The wheels fell off in the Championship game so we’re hoping to just get a balanced effort from our whole team this week,” Stephens said.

And Glenville State is just getting started. Stephens said since this season has been so abnormal, her team hasn’t even reached its full potential.



“This sounds kind of crazy but because we’ve only played fourteen or fifteen games, we’re still figuring it out. With the way we play it’s so different that usually halfway through the season we start to hit our stride.So we started, we shut down, we started, we shut down so many times this year so we’re just looking for consistency all around. People are starting to figure it out,” Stephens said.

She hopes her Pioneers hit their stride when it matters most…in the big dance.

But what do the Pioneers look like when they’re playing their best basketball? Stephens said she expects them to add a few things together for a perfect formula to win.



“We’re just flying around. Flying around, stealing the ball, scoring. Definitely aggressive, being aggressive and playing together. So I think that’s the key, if we’re aggressive in our press and we get a lot of steals and we can turn the other team over and we go score, and we’re sharing the ball, and we’re getting a balanced effort, we’re scoring from two and from three, I think that’s when we look our best. So that’s going to be important this week,” Stephens said.

Glenville State will take on Tiffin on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. ET.