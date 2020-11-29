“It’s hard to find the words.” RCB’s Josh Gorrell on his team’s season coming to an abrupt end Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – “It’s hard to find the words, it really is,” said Robert C. Byrd head coach Josh Gorrell Saturday night.

Less than two hours prior, his Flying Eagles team, which was preparing for a trip to the Northern Panhandle on Sunday to face Oak Glen in the Double-A semi-finals, learned their season was over.

Gorrell was one of a number of head coaches around the state that had to relay a similar message to their team.

The Flying Eagles weren’t eliminated from postseason play on Saturday because they lost a game. They were eliminated because Harrison County turned the wrong color (Orange) on a map that’s based on an opponent – the COVID-19 virus – that not Gorrell, nor his team, or anyone can see and can’t outscore on the field.

And having a season come to an end this way, this deep in the postseason, is a tough thing to have to explain.

“We get to this point and put in all the months of all the hard work, all the hard hours, all the time preparing and getting ready. Words can not express how I feel right now. This group of kids has been really special. My staff is really special. Honestly, I am sick, it’s hard to find words to express right now how I really feel,” said Gorrell.

More comments from him can be heard in the Tweet below.

"It's hard to find the words, it really is."

I spoke with Robert C. Byrd head coach, Josh Gorrell, this evening about his team being eliminated today by the map. RCB was scheduled to play Oak Glen tomorrow in the Double-A semi-finals. #wvprepfb @12SportsZone @WBOY12News pic.twitter.com/NR53MTSDjm — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) November 29, 2020

Robert C. Byrd was one win away from qualifying for the Double-A state championship game for the first time in school history.

However, the Super Six was canceled by the WVSSAC Saturday night due to latest COVID-19 metrics.