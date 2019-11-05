Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Jack Allison, Ricky Johns enter transfer portal

Sports

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

Two more Mountaineers have signaled their intentions to move on from the West Virginia football program, according to head coach Neal Brown.

Brown says quarterback Jack Allison, who competed with and lost to Austin Kendall for the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback job, has entered his name into the transfer portal. He will move as a graduate transfer.

Allison has appeared in three games this year for West Virginia, and got significant time after Kendall left the game against Iowa State with an injury. He finished that game with 140 yards, 1 touchdown and an interception.

Redshirt sophomore Ricky Johns has also put his name in the transfer portal. The wide receiver hasn’t seen any playing time this season after appearing in 3 games in 2018.

