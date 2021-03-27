Jackson’s 18 points led Warriors past Yellowjackets

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Trinity Christian boys basketball team escaped Moorefield 57-53 on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors and their new head coach Rick Hill took an early lead in the first quarter and after a bucket by James Garbart, Trinity extended that lead to 13-6.

After one quarter down, the Warriors led the Yellowjackets by 10 points.

Into halftime Trinity kept the 10 point lead but the Yellowjackets almost caught up in the fourth quarter.

Trinity held out for the 57-53 win over Moorefield.

Gavin Jackson led the way for the Warriors with 18 points.