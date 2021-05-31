Jaelin Johnson weighing options of where to play basketball next

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Jaelin Johnson had a fantastic senior season with the Polar Bears.

He was a finalist for the Bill Evans Award, and has a big decision ahead of him of where he’ll be playing basketball after high school.

Johnson emerged as one of the top boys basketball players in the state this season, averaging 23 points, 8.5 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game. He finished his career with 1,261 total points — good enough for fifth place all-time in Polar Bears program history.

“Just being able to have the ability to look at your stats, and just be able to grow from that, it really helps me during the offseason. So, like, entering the season I kind of have a good idea that I was going to be better, stronger, and my stats were going to be a lot better than what they were last year,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s game grew noticeably between his junior and senior seasons. He attributes that improvement to all the work he put in while others were staying still.

“When COVID happened, and everything was shut down, the only thing I was able to do was work on my game. Even if the gym wasn’t open, I would just go to the park, just do ball handling, shoot, and just really develop on everything in my game,” he said.

The 6’4″ forward has been receiving collegiate offers since 2018. He currently holds eight offers, and is going through the process of weighing his options and visiting prospective schools to find the right fit.

“Actually I’ve talked to Jalen Bridges, Zyon Dobbs and Taevon Horton, they all gave me some good advice about things. That’s really helped me a lot, just knowing that they have my back. It’s really exciting just to have the opportunity to go play at the next level. I mean, a lot of guys don’t even have the opportunity. I’m just excited. Anywhere I go, and just being able to just keep doing what I love.” Jaelin Johnson

Johnson says he’s largely narrowed his decision down to three programs at either the D1, D2, or prep school levels.

He’s planning on announcing his decision next month — a decision that will ultimately change the future of whichever program he chooses.