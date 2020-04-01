Jaidyn West caps off sophomore year with first team all-state selection

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Despite the season not coming to a close, or even fully reaching the state tournament for teams that qualified, the Class A boys basketball all-state teams were announced Wednesday morning.

A total of five players from North Central West Virginia received all-state recognition, including Notre Dame sophomore guard Jaidyn West, who received a first team selection.

West averaged 21 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals per contest this season, earning him a spot on the first team all-state team after being a second team honoree last year after his freshman campaign.

Coltin Barr from Clay-Battelle, and Rye Gadd of Webster County earned second team selections. Gadd helped lead the way for the Highlanders this year after the team’s undefeated run to a title last year.

A pair of Trinity Christian seniors – Seth Goins and Fletcher Hartsock – made the third team all-state squad.

Eight other players from our region garnered Honorable Mention status.

Below is a full list of Single-A all-state players.

First Team

Grant Barnhart, St Marys, Soph.

Patrick Copen, Parkersburg Catholic, Sr.

Sam Cremeans, Williamstown, Jr.

Elijah Edwards, Greater Beckley Christian, Sr.

J C Maxwell, Wheeling Central Catholic, Jr.

Caleb May, Tug Valley, Jr.

Aiden Satterfield, Charleston Catholic, Jr. (Captain)

Jaidyn West, Notre Dame, Soph.

Second Team

Coltin Barr, Clay-Battelle, Sr.

Xavier Carothers, Williamstown, Jr.

Rye Gadd, Webster County, Soph.

Jake Gamble, Magnolia, Sr.

Isaiah Hairston, Greater Beckley Christian, Sr.

Ryan Reasbeck, Wheeling Central Catholic, Soph.

Zion Suddeth, Charleston Catholic, Jr.

Bailey Thompson, Pendleton County, Jr. (Captain)

Third Team

Seth Goins, Trinity Christian, Sr.

Fletcher Hartsock, Trinity Christian, Sr.

Nick Moore, Calhoun County, Sr.

Jesse Muncy, Tolsia, Soph.

Kaiden Pack, Greenbrier West, Jr. (Captain)

Cody Soles, Hundred, Sr.

William Steele, St Marys, Sr.

David Stewart, Van, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Chris Abbott, Sherman; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Jeb Boice, Parkersburg Catholic; Jessop Broughton, Cameron; Kyler Carper, Wirt County; Levi Carrico, Clay-Battelle; Seth Casino, Clay-Battelle; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Jaycob Creel, Ravenswood; Indy Eades, Midland Trail; Brady Fitzwater, Gilmer County; Logan George, Tygarts Valley; Elijah Goodman, Notre Dame; Chase Hagy, Greenbrier West; Alec Hanshaw, Buffalo; Holden Hayes, Doddridge County; Eli Inman, Williamstown; Jacob Jarrell, Van; Zavion Johnson, Saint Joseph Central; Thad Jordan, Greater Beckley Christian; Avery Lee, Wheeling Central Catholic; Aiden Lesher, Midland Trail; William Lewis, Webster County; Casey Lowery, Hannan; Graden McKinney, Ritchie County; Dylan Moreland, Paw Paw; Jaylen Motley, Saint Joseph Central; Noah Neely, Cameron; Logan Norris, Hundred; Abram Pauley, Wahama; Marshall Pile, Charleston Catholic; Lucky Pulice, Madonna; Dawson Ratliff, Summers County; Coby Ridgeway, Paw Paw; Wade Ritchie, Richwood;Mark Rucker, Tyler Consolidated; Abe Satterfield, Valley; Brennan Secrist, Madonna; Trevor Williamson, Magnolia.