James signs with Pioneer Football Program

WEST UNION, W.Va. – One Doddridge County Bulldog has decided to take his football career to the collegiate level.

Cole James, the big man on the line, signed with the Marietta College Football Program today.

James will follow in his father’s footsteps who also attended Marietta where he will be studying environmental science.

He liked the coaching staff combined with the campus and also the fact that the school is close enough for his friends and family to see his games.

James helped lead the Doddridge County football team to an undefeated regular season as well as a state runner up trophy.

He looks to make an impact on the Pioneers roster right away this fall but he will be missed at Cline Stansberry Stadium.