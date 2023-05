MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Aaron Jamison launched a two-run, go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh inning to lift Morgantown over University in game two of the Class AAA Region I championship.

The 6-4 win forces a decisive third game to be played at Monongalia County Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Jamison and Ryan Fluharty each drove in a pair of runs while Ty Galusky and Dylan Travinski both recorded two hits in the game.