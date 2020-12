FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Tim Koenig was a quick study when it came to the history of the Fairmont State men's basketball program when he took over as head coach in June 2019. He's spoken at times about acknowledging, honoring, and continuing that history when his team steps on the court.

But a recent tweet made him (and a lot of other people) realize how historic his program really is -- and likely increased the expectations for this season.