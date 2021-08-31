Jarrod West named Louisville team captain

LOUISVILLE, KY – One of the biggest local sports stories in March was where would Notre Dame High School grad, Jarrod West, transfer to after a successful career at Marshall.

The Clarksburg native chose to take his talents to Louisville, and things appear to be going well to this point.

West was announced as a team captain on Monday.

That would appear to speak volumes to the impact he’s made in his short time with the Cardinals program.

West set the Marshall school record for steals, and wrapped up his Thundering Herd career just 10 takeaways shy of the Conference USA record.

West announced he was transferring to Louisville on the final day of March, choosing the Cardinals over a number of other notable programs, including Pittsburgh, Ohio State and West Virginia.

