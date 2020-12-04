Jarrod West sets Marshall steals record in road victory

DAYTON, OH – Marshall University senior, and native of Clarksburg, Jarrod West set the Thundering Herd program record for most steals in a career on Thursday in MU’s road victory over Wright State.

Graphic Courtesy Marshall Men’s Basketball Twitter (@HerdMBB)

West entered the game just one takeaway shy of Skip Henderson’s mark of 208.

West surpassed that total in the first half, and finished the night with four steals to reset the career mark at 211 and counting.

The former Single-A state champ at Notre Dame High School set the Marshall single-season record with 80 takeaways as a sophomore.

He’s not set the career mark, and has the rest of his senior season to widen the gap between he and Henderson.

West also tallied 19 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in the win.

He has nine steals combined in Marshall’s first two games of the season.