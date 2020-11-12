Jenkins inks with Fairmont State Women’s Golf

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior High School’s Rebekah Jekins put pen to paper on Thursday to sign with the Fairmont State University Women’s golf team.

While you probably are used to seeing Jenkins on the basketball court for the Polar Bears, she decided to join the FSHS golf team this year after practicing the sport all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jenkins had only picked up a club seven months ago for the first time ever and is now signed to play for a collegiate program.

“I live by the golf course so I’ve always wanted to pick up a club and go up there but this year I actually wanted to get good at it and I practiced like every single day during Covid,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins spent her time taking lessons with her golf coach, Sarah Yost, who is now her college head coach at Fairmont State. Jenkins said Yost has prepared her to golf collegiately and she is excited to continue developing her game.

“Ever since I started lessons with Sarah (Yost) she always was like Fairmont state would love to have you because I hit the ball super far compared to most girls. She’s just forming me into a better player,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins will play one more basketball season with Fairmont Senior before heading off to golf with the Fighting Falcons.