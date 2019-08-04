Breaking News
Jerry “The King” Lawler, Pillman take down King’s Court

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was in action Saturday night at Wrestling Under the Stars.

He took on King’s Court in a tag team match.

Lawler got a great reception as he entered the ring.

He was in control early on, letting loose with the left hand, and then “The King” went airborne with a big kick to the chest.

But check out what he had to say earlier in the day about his carrer.

“I Never worked out with weights a day in my life. It’s just something that I felt like, throughout most of my career, I wrestled not just seven but ten times a week. So every night, that was pretty much the workout that kept me in shape,” Lawler said.

Lawler and his teammate won the tag team match, each pinning a member of King’s Court to end it.

