Jimbo Fisher adjusting to coaching remotely during sports shutdown

COLLEGE STATION, TX – College football coaches across the country are adjusting daily to the current circumstance that they find themselves in of coaching from home.

And that’s not just in terms of Xs and Os, it’s player meetings, coaches meetings, recruiting, and all the other things they do to be in charge of their university’s football program.

That’s the reality that Clarksburg native, and current Texas A&M head football coach, Jimbo Fisher finds himself in.

“Seems like we’re getting a lot done, as mush as we possibly could do. And that’s about all you can do, control what you can control. Spend a lot of time on the phone with, whether it’s individual recruits, Zoom calls with your staff, Zoom calls with your team, Zoom calls with position meeting, you know, different things of that nature. Just trying to do as much as we possibly can with, you know, installation meetings, and just getting the guys as already as they can possibly be when this thing all ends,” Fisher said.

The Aggies were less than a week away from beginning their spring practices when coronavirus shut down practically all sporting events across the country, leaving coaches with the tall task of putting plans in place quickly to stay operational remotely.

“We had been meeting for two months. We had everything ready, we were ready to go in what we wanted accomplished through spring, and getting ready for that. At the beginning you didn’t know if it was just going to be for a week or two, we thought maybe just for a couple weeks. And then they extended they extended that plan. Then we went full press into what we had to do. Planning to be here a long time, and trying to get as much done as we possibly can. The big thing is making sure you’re ready for your start dates, whether it’s June, like it always is; the middle of June, July, August, whatever it may be. Just trying to make alternative plans,” said Fisher.

He’s hoping to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“I’ll be extremely excited. As they say, you quit for a while, or as far as take a break and get charged up again. Well, our batteries are charged and over charging, and we’ll be ready to go when the time comes. As much as we love the competition – the playing, the coaching – you love every aspect of that. But it’s still those personal relationships, you get to see everybody everyday and hopefully everybody’s healthy,” Fisher said.

As of now, all athletic activities at Texas A&M have been suspended through April 15. But it could be even longer before Fisher, and coaches alike, are out of their home offices and back onto the gridiron with their players.

We will have more from Fisher on Thursday.