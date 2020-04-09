Jimbo Fisher on communicating with staff, player development during COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, TX – As coaches across the country adjust to working from their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest hurdles they face is the amount of people they now have to talk to remotely.

“I mean everybody. I mean, from the players, to the coaches, to everyone in the organization. Because we’re still recruiting, we’re practicing, we’re meeting. It’s literally hundreds of people. Hundreds and hundreds of people,” said Texas A&M football head coach, and Clarksburg native, Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher also describe other facets of keeping in contact with personnel withing the Aggies program, including keeping the team informed of the situation, locally and nationally; player and coaches meetings; recruiting; and watching film on 2020 opponents.

He also says that as good as the available technology is now, that in-person communication is always needed needed to be a successful program. However, he’s not opposed to expanding on his program’s tech use. But it’s player development that he fears will take a hit during this time.

“It’s huge. It doesn’t guarantee you anything in the fall, but it gives you an evaluation. It gives the kid experience. He knows he can go out on the field and do it, or not do it, or what he has to work on, or what he has to keep doing well. And any time you’re out on the field interacting, it’s part of their development. And the player development is what, I think, this whole process is really going to neglect,” Fisher said.

For the full story, click on the video above.

