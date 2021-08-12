Jimmy Hankins to start first year at Elkins with a new team and a new home field

ELKINS, W.Va. – As 12 Sports has reported recently, the Elkins High School football team will be changing home fields this season for the first time since 1935.

The Tigers den will now be located at Elkins High School, instead of at Wimer Stadium.

The move has caused some controversy, locally, but was necessary after Wimer Stadium was deemed unsafe last year.

The change of scenery is one of the many examples of newness surrounding the program heading into the 2021 season. That includes the head coach, too, as new head coach, Jimmy Hankins, spoke about his team’s new field at practice on Wednesday.

“That’s the best thing about it, because these kids are excited. We don’t have a lot of returning starters, so everything is new and fresh right now,” Hankins said. “I told these guys take a lot of photos this year, because they’re going to be able to say I played here back when this is what we had, you know, compared to what we have ten years from now. So, it’s going to be a good thing.”

Elkins is holding a small ground-breaking ceremony for the new bleachers at the high school on Monday.

That officially kicks off Phase One of the three-phase plan to update the field.

Hankins new home field has been used by the Elkins soccer teams in the past, and will continue to host those teams along with the football program.

A turf playing surface, along with a new track around the field, is expected to be part of Phase 2 of the modernization of the area.