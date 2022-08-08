MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The events just keep coming to Mylan Park in Morgantown.

Just days after USA Diving announced that its winter championships would be held at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, JJKN3x3, a basketball organization based in Michigan that operates events using FIBA’s 3 on 3 basketball rules, revealed it would hold the first Mid-Atlantic Mo-Town Showdown event at the Mylan Park Sports Complex on August 16.

The event will include boys and girls divisions starting from fifth grade and running up through high school with games being played using the 3 on 3 format that debuted as a medal sport at the 2021 Summer Olympics.

Players can register as individuals or with a friend and will be placed on teams while the goal for future events is to allow players to enter in preexisting teams.

Registration for the Mo-Town Showdown 3×3 event is open now and you can visit www.jjkn3x3.com for more information.