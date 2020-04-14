John Fowkes, Marcus Law no longer with Trinity Christian School

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – When high school sports resume in the Mountain State, Trinity Christian School will be moving forward without now-former athletic director/boys basketball head coach, John Fowkes, and head football coach, Marcus Law.

That change in the the school’s athletic department was first reported by The Dominion Post, and then confirmed by 12 Sports, Monday evening.

Fowkes, who was brought on to be the boys basketball coach in 2016, led Trinity Christian to consecutive state semi-finals appearances in 2018 and ’19. He was promoted to athletic director last year, replacing Cary Woods. During his stint as athletic director, he not only remained the boys basketball head coach, but also joined the football team as an assistant coach.

John Fowkes (middle) went 65-40 as head coach of the Trinity boys basketball team. (Photo by WBOY)

“Just time to move on for the school and myself,” Fowkes said in a message to 12 Sports Monday evening. “(The) School is a great place. (It) Was a great run!”

Fowkes’ contract was released by the school last Friday.

A day later, Law informed the school he was resigning, citing family reasons.

“My wife and I are expecting a new addition to our family in August. It felt like the right time to step back from this role,” Law said in a message to 12 Sports.

Law guided the Warriors in their first season back on the gridiron in a decade, with the team playing to a 2-8 record, including a two-game winning streak to start the season.

He said that he expects the school to field a football team once again in 2020.

12 Sports has reached out to Trinity Christian School for a comment on the matter, but the school has not responded by the time of publication.