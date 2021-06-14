John Marshall-University softball, Bridgeport-Morgantown baseball Regional games suspended due to rainy conditions Monday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Rain and hail that swept through Monongalia County suspended play at Mylan Park during Monday’s regional round tournament baseball and softball games.

University softball was hosting John Marshall, and Morgantown baseball was hosting Bridgeport, when play was halted due to the weather.

University was trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth when play was halted. Single runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings gave the Monarchs a two-run lead.

Morgantown and Bridgeport were tied in a scoreless ballgame in the third inning when the umpires pulled the players off the field. Bridgeport squandered a bases loaded opportunity with zero outs in the top of the second.

Both of these games will be resumed on Tuesday at Mylan Park. The baseball game will pick back up at 6 p.m. There is no word yet on what time the softball game will resume.