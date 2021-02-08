John Williams scores 52 points in Glenville State’s win; 2nd most points in MEC history

FROSTBURG, MD – Glenville State’s John Williams entered Monday night’s contest as the third-leading scorer in the Mountain East Conference this season.

Not only did Williams eclipse his season average on the night, but he did so with more than five minutes remaining in the first half, and kept scoring after halftime.

Williams registered 27 points in the first half, knocking down six 3-pointers prior to halftime, including one in the final seconds of the period to give Glenville State a 60-48 lead over Frostburg State.

He stayed hot in the second half, making three more 3-pointers, and adding 25 more points, to finish with a league-best 52 points.

Williams scoring outburst ended with a literal walk-off 3-pointer with a minute and a half to go in regulation, as he headed to the bench immediately after draining his ninth triple on the evening.

Glenville State pulled away in the second half, winning 131-104, but Williams was surely the story of this one.

Williams registered only the third 50-plus point performance in MEC history. His 52 total points are the second-most in conference history.

And according to the Glenville State athletic department’s recap of the game, Williams is the first collegiate basketball player this season to score 50 or more points in a single game.

The Augusta, Georgia native made 19 of the 24 shots he took against the Bobcats, including 9 of 13 shots from beyond the arc.