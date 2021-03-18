Johnson, Dobbs lead Polar Bears over Buccaneers and improve to 5-0

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Class Triple-A No. 5 ranked Fairmont Senior took down Quad-A opponent Buckhannon-Upshur, 74-59 on Thursday night.

Scoring went back and forth in the first quarter to keep the game close but Fairmont Senior took the lead by seven after one quarter led by Dominic Viani’s six points.

In the second quarter the Bucs go on a run led by Ryan Hurst’s six points in addition to Lamar Hurst’s five points and Will McCauley’s six points.

Buccaneers keep the pressure up into the halftime break where they take a 36-29 lead thanks to Harrison Walker’s buzzer beater three point shot.

But the third quarter had Jaelin Johnson’s name written all over it. The senior put up 13 points in the third alone to give Fairmont Senior the Surge they needed to regain the lead.

Zycheus Dobbs and Eric Smith also had a big second half for the Polar Bears to keep the lead until the end.

Polar Bears won 74-59.

Johnson led the charge with 25 points, Dobbs chalked up 18, Smith tallied 12 and Viani had 11.

Hurst led the Bucs with 19 points.

No. 5 ranked Fairmont Senior improves to 5-0 on the season.