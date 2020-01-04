Johnson leads Fairmont Senior in come from behind victory over East Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Jaelin Johnson scored 32 points in Fairmont Senior’s 55-48 come-from-behind victory over East Fairmont Friday night.

East Fairmont started hot from behind the 3-point line, as they drained five trifectas in the 1st quarter.

The Bees held a 15-13 lead over the Polar Bears after the first.

This game remained close in the 2nd quarter as East Fairmont found themselves up 25-22 at the break.

Johnson, who scored 14 points in the 1st half, took this game over late in the third.

Johnson drained a three as time expired in the third quarter, cutting the Bees lead to 37-35.

East Fairmont led the majority of this game but would go cold in the 4th quarter as Fairmont Senior outscored the Bees 20-11 in the final stanza.

Johnson scored 11 in the 4th quarter himself which lead the Polar Bears to the victory.