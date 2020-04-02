Johnson, Lucas earn First Team nod on boys Double-A all-state list

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two local juniors, Fairmont Senior’s Jaelin Johnson and Robert C. Byrd’s Bryson Lucas, whose teams were both possibly headed to the boys basketball state tournament before it was postponed, were selected to the Class Double-A all-state team by the West Virginia Writers Association.

Lucas helped lead the Eagles to a state-best 22-game winning streak, and was responsible for the initial block and saving the ball from going out of bounds on RCB’s play that has been seen nation-wide, including on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

The junior forward led the Eagles in points (14.5), rebounds (8.1), assists (3.0), and steals (2.8) per game, while also leading with 36 blocked shots on the year.

Johnson, meanwhile, helped keep a young Fairmont Senior above water for most of the season, and was key in the Polar Bears’ late-season push that had them one win away from an unexpected return trip to the state tournament.

Johnson, a former Honda Athlete of the Week, averaged team-highs in points (19.5), and rebounds (6.9) per game.

Lucas’ teammate, senior guard Khori Miles, earned second team all-state recognition. Miles is one of four local players to earn a spot on that all-state team, joined by North Marion’s Gunner Murphy, Bridgeport’s Nick Stalnaker, and Braxton County’s Jadyn Stewart.

Miles and Murphy both climbed their school’s all-time scoring ranks this season.

Miles is now third all-time in Eagles scoring history on the basketball court, and is the school’s all-time leading scorer on the pitch. The senior currently stands 29 points shy of tying Luke Dyer for second place in school history.

Murphy, another former Honda Athlete of the Week this winter, is second in North Marion scoring history — 88 points shy of tying Jamie Toothman for first place in school history.

Ten other local players received honorable mention recognition.

Below is the full list of the Class AA all-state teams.

First Team

Obinna Anochili-Killen, Chapmanville, Sr. (Captain)

Braeden Crews, Bluefield, Sr.

David Early, Logan, Sr.

Jaelin Johnson, Fairmont Senior, Jr.

Luke LeRose, Shady Spring, Sr.

Bryson Lucas, Robert C Byrd, Jr.

Isaac McKneely, Poca, Soph.

Tommy Williams, Shady Spring, Sr.

Second Team

Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, Sr. (Captain)

Jansen Knotts, Frankfort, Sr.

Sean Martin, Bluefield, Sr.

Khori Miles, Robert C Byrd, Sr.

Brayden Miller, Roane County, Jr.

Gunner Murphy, North Marion, Sr.

Nick Stalnaker, Bridgeport, Sr.

Jadyn Stewart, Braxton County, Sr.

Third Team

Austin Ball, Man, Soph.

Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs, Soph.

Jared Cannady, Independence, Sr.

Jon Hamilton, Scott, Sr.

Kolton Painter, Nitro, Soph.

Shad Sauvage, James Monroe, Soph.

Andrew Shull, Chapmanville, Sr. (Captain)

Zach Taylor, Oak Glen, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Gavin Asterino, East Fairmont; Jagger Bell, Scott; Jack Bifano, Bridgeport; Ethan Blackburn, Westside; David Blanco, Frankfort; John Blankenship, Lincoln County; Grant Bonner, Herbert Hoover; Nick Bryant, Wayne; Hunter Bush, Point Pleasant; Braden Chapman, Shady Spring; Praise Chukwudozie, North Marion; Jacob Clark, Oak Glen; Brody Danberry, Sissonville; Jack Faulkner, Grafton; Christian Frye, Winfield; Kyle Gannon, Lewis County; Elijah Gillette, Weir; Mitchell Hainer, Logan; Jahiem House, Bluefield; Gavin Kennedy, Robert C Byrd; Ryan Leep, Lincoln; Jason Manns, Oak Hill; Jesiah Matlick, Philip Barbour; Michael McKinney, Independence; Peyton Meadows, PikeView; Hunter Morris, Winfield; Phillip Mullins, Chapmanville; Kaulin Parris, Bluefield; Jacob Perdue, Oak Hill; Colten Pritt, Clay County; Daniel Reed, Westside; Noah Rittinger, Poca; Shawn See, Keyser; Ryan Shoemaker, Keyser; Zach Snyder, Lincoln; Kolby Stiltner, Wayne; Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView; Tyler Toler, Braxton County; Joseph Udoh, Sissonville; A J Williams, Liberty (Raleigh).