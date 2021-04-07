Johnson scores 21 to lead Polar Bears over Huskies on senior night

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- The Class Triple-A No. 2 ranked Fairmont Senior Polar Bears won big on senior night over North Marion led by senior Jaelin Johnson.

The Polar Bears went on a 7-0 run to start the game.

The Huskies did get going in the first quarter but they trailed 19-13 into the second quarter.

Fairmont Senior quickly pull away in the second quarter and they excelled defensively too, only allowing North Marion four points in the second quarter.

The Polar Bears led 38-17 at the halftime break.

North Marion never caught up after that and Fairmont Senior kept it’s scoring up.

Jaelin Johnson led the Polar Bears with 21 points, Zycheus Dobbs scored 17 points and Eric Smith added 11 points.

Fairmont Senior remains undefeated after the 75-43 win over North Marion.

Tariq Miller led the Huskies with 13 points and Praise Chukwudozie added 12.