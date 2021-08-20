Johnson scores brace, Byrd and Irish end in season-opener tie

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd boys soccer team kicked off the season with a tough test. Byrd hosted the reigning Class Double-A state runners up, Charleston Catholic.

Early in the first half, Charleston carried the momentum. The Irish had a few chances to score but anything near the goal was picked up by RCB keeper Cam Clark.

Late in the first half with just over 13 minutes on the clock, Robert C. Byrd’s Bryce Johnson stalked the Irish defense until he gained possession. The Charleston keeper slid to try and get the ball but Johnson artfully took a touch forward then his next touch send the ball into the back of the net.

Byrd took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break.

Johnson didn’t stop there. Midway through the second half, Johnson placed the ball nicely over the Charleston keeper and into the back of the net to give Byrd a 2-0 lead.

Robert C. Byrd looked like it was cruising to a victory but the Irish had other plans.

Charleston Catholic scored two goals late in the second half to tie the game 2-2.

That would be the final score after both the Irish and Eagles had one final chance to score for the win.