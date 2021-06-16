Jonas Branch honored at FSHS on Wednesday for Gatorade POY award

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Jonas Branch was honored today at Fairmont Senior High School.

The Polar Bear standout received some Gatorade gear, after being named this year’s Gatorade West Virginia Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Branch tallied 30 goals and 32 assists this year, helping the Polar Bears repeat as Double-A state champs.

Branch is now a finalist for the national Gatorade Player of the Year Award.

“It’s an honor, because you have the 50 best kids in the country, and just being a part of it,” Branch said. “Even if I don’t even come close to winning the national thing, it’s still an honor just to be able to do that.”

“He was in the Top 2, and led the nation for most of the year in assists, and he really steps up,” Darrin Paul. “And I think the key thing there is he is unselfish, but he definitely can be the leader and put the team on his back when he needs to.”

More on Branch winning the award can be found by clicking on this link.