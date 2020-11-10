Jonathan Tennant steps down from position as Preston High School football head coach

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Jonathan Tennant has stepped down from his position as head coach of the Preston Knights football team.

Tennant confirmed that to 12 Sports Monday evening.

“It has been the honor of my life to be the head football coach of Preston High School,” Tennant said.

Tennant has been the head coach of the Knights since 2012, and guided the program to just its third postseason appearance in school history in 2019.

Preston played to a 25-65 record during Tennant’s time as head coach.

The program went through a 1-29 stretch in the three years prior to Tennant taking over.

He guided the Knights to at least three wins in all but two of his nine seasons as head coach.