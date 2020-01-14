Jonna Ferrell hits four 3-pointers in first to jump start Dodd. Co. in win over NDHS

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Jonna Ferrell hit a 3-pointer on one of Doddridge County’s first possessions of the game Monday night.

And then she hit three more over the next handful of trips down the court.

Ferrell’s four 3-pointers had the Bulldogs up 12-5 in the first, and after a transition layup she had tallied her team’s first 14 points of the night.

Ferrell scored a game-high 25 points in Doddridge County’s 65-49 win over Notre Dame on the Fighting Irish’s home court.

Notre Dame actually led at halftime, but went cold, offensively, in the second half, which allowed the Bulldogs to take over.

