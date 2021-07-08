Josh Edwards earns third Gatorade Player of the Year award for his career; first in track & field

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School has a long list of standout runners. Josh Edwards name, if it wasn’t already, is now firmly among the Hawks’ best.

His name is also, likely, moving its way up the list of the state’s best runners of all-time.

Edwards was named the 2020-2021 West Virginia Boys Track & Field Player of the Year by Gatorade on Thursday.

It’s Edwards’ third Gatorade Player of the Year award of his career.

The junior has won back-to-back Gatorade West Virginia Boys Cross Country Player of the Year Awards, and now adds a POY trophy from the track to his amazing resume.

According to the Gatorade press release, Edwards is the first male track & field athlete from University High to be chose for the award.

Edwards junior swept the 1600 and 3200 meter run events at the Class AAA state meet last month, and led the Hawks to a third-place finish as a team. Edwards also set a meet record in the 3200.

According to Gatorade, Edwards’ personal-best 3200 time of 8:49.04 at the Mountaineer Showcase in

May was a state record and ranked No. 8 nationally among 2021 prep competitors. He also ranks in the Top 10 nationally in the 1600 and the 2-mile run.