Josh Gorrell pleased with his team starting second week of three-week period

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County schools continue their three week period as the Robert C. Byrd football team gets after it Monday night.

Byrd Football head coach Josh Gorrell’s club hit the turf for week two of their three week period.

RCB is focusing a lot on conditioning and Gorrell said his team came into phase two and three in better shape than he expected.

The biggest thing for the Eagles is injury prevention and that they are ready to go fitness-wise come August.

Gorrell also said his team is having no issues following the guidelines set for these summer sessions and that it helps to get the guys together in an organized manner.

“Kids are going to be kids regardless if they’re here or somewhere else. At least here we’re disciplined, we’re organized , we have rules and regulations. We’re doing things in a safe manner. I think that’s the biggest part right now just making sure that we’re keeping an eye on the kids and making sure that when they’re competing that we’ve got a good idea on how to do it, how to keep them safe and making sure all the balls all the pads are cleaned everything inside the building is clean. So we’re doing everything as safe as possible and we’re getting them in shape that’s the key,” Gorrell said.

And three players dying to get on the football field after their tragic end to a great basketball season are Bryson Lucas, Tommy Hawkins and Jeremiah King.

These Eagles know what it’s like to have a season taken from them and Gorrell is confident that if they play their cards right with safety…it won’t happen again.

“I think that they look at it from the standpoint that they got a very promising end to a season taken away from them. And not just them there’s a lot of kids out here that are dying to get back out here and just be apart of it. I keep telling them all the time don’t worry about the past let’s concentrate on day to day don’t think too much about the future. We get here every day, do things right, safely and compete and we’ll be okay,” Gorrell said.

Gorrell also said he likes what he sees from his squad so far in preparation for the upcoming season.