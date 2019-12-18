Live Now
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Josh Sills enters transfer portal

Sports

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) – Another Mountaineer will likely be moving on from the program after an injury cut his 2019 season short.

As originally reported by SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic, Josh Sills has entered the transfer portal after missing much of his redshirt junior 2019 season with an injury. The guard underwent surgery in September after injuring his shoulder, putting him out for the season.

Sills could move as a grad transfer with at least one year of eligibility remaining, however he may be able to add an additional year if he is granted a medical redshirt.

Sills started 24 of his 27 games at West Virginia as a guard. There were high hopes for his 2019 campaign, as he was on the watch list for the Outland Trophy after receiving All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Nominate a remarkable women

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories