MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Brian Jozwiak Legends Golf Classic teed off for the the 32nd time Friday afternoon at Morgantown’s Lakeview Resort as Mountaineer football greats from across the generations gathered to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s.

Jozwiak, a former All-American offensive lineman in the Gold and Blue, created the event in 1990 and it has only grown bigger over the decades but his focus has always been on raising funds for the children’s hospital.

“We’re 32 years doing this event for WVU Children’s Hospital and we’ve got a bunch of great guys out here today supporting the tournament embracing the hospital and helping the kids,” he said.

“We’re just raising money and awareness and we’re proud to be part of that for so many years and its so exciting that they’re getting ready to ribbon cut that new facility up there. We’re going to have the best daggone children’s hospital in the United States, maybe internationally, and it’s right here in Morgantown.”

West Virginia football legends from multiple generations turned out in droves to help support the event, including all-time leading rusher Avon Cobourne who attended the festivities for the first time this year.

It’s my first time attending the event and for me, it’s just an opportunity for me to meet some other people, help Joz do the thing that he’s been doing forever and just give back,” he said.

One of the most important aspects of the golf classic is the opportunities it provides for former Mountaineers to give back to the community that embraced them so much as players. That means even more to a Morgantown native like Willie Edwards.

“I’ve seen it just grow over the years,” he said, “Being from Morgantown High ansd play for the flagstaff team in the state was great but also once you graduate you have things like this that can bring the guys all back together and bring them back for a good cause.”

The Brian Jozwiak Legends Golf Classic wrapped with an awards dinner for the days’ competitors while additional money was raised for WVU Medicine Children’s with an auction and meet the legends event on Thursday night.