Junker on All-Star selection: “I belong at this level”

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears finish up the “first half” of the regular season Monday evening at home against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

The Black Bears took over the Pinckney Division lead over the weekend and now look to expand on that lead heading into the All-Star break.

West Virginia has four all-stars that will be suiting up for the Blue Team on Wednesday, including rookie pitcher Cameron Junker, who I caught up with earlier today.

“Working on little things every day, it just shows that, one thing, I belong at this level after being drafted this year. It gives me the confidence going forward. But I think it’s just showing up, and going about your business the right way everyday. And it’s just showing that it pays off,” Junker said.

Junker commands a 4-0 record with a 1.74 ERA in 14 appearances this season. He holds a 34-9 K:BB ratio, and has a WHIP of just 1.02.

We’ll have more from Junker later this week.