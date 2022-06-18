CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The West Virginia Sports Writers Association announced its players of the year in baseball today and Robert C. Byrd shortstop Nathaniel Junkins was named the John Lowery hitter of the year.

The senior swung a hot bat all year, batting .461, swatting eight home runs, eleven doubles, two triples and driving in 46 runs for the first regional champions in school history.

In addition to his contributions at the plate, Junkins added value on the mound and swiped 16 bags on the base paths. He turned it on even bigger in the postseason with a pair of three-run homers in the Flying Eagles’ regional series against Herbert Hoover.

Junkins was named the Class AA first team all-state captain and took Robert C. Byrd to the first state tournament appearance since the school opened in 1995.

Morgantown’s sophomore outfielder Aaron Jamison was considered as a finalist for the award after batting .396 on the season with a best-in-the-state 14 longballs for the Mohigans.